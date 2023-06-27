Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Tyler Blackett made seven appearances for Rotherham United last term as they preserved their Championship status

Rotherham United defender Tyler Blackett has signed a new one-year contract to remain with the Millers for the 2023-23 campaign.

The 29-year-old joined Rotherham in March after he left Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.

The former Manchester United left-back joined Reading in 2016 and then Nottingham Forest in 2021.

He spent a year in the United States before returning to England, making seven appearances last term.

Blackett is the third Rotherham player to commit their future to the club, after Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier signed new deals on Monday.