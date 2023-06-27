Close menu

Andrea Pirlo: Former Juventus manager appointed Sampdoria boss

Last updated on .

Andrea Pirlo while manager of Fatih Karagumruk
Sampdoria will be Pirlo's third senior job in management.

Former Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has been appointed manager of Serie B side Sampdoria on a two-year deal.

Pirlo, 44, was in charge of Juventus in 2020-21, winning the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup, before being sacked after finishing fourth in Serie A.

His most recent role was at Fatih Karagumruk which he left in May after finishing seventh in the Turkish Super Lig.

Sampdoria were relegated at the end of the Serie A season.

They finished bottom under ex-Inter midfielder Dejan Stankovic, who was appointed in October until the end of the season following the sacking of Marco Giampaolo, and will now play in Italy's second tier for the first time since 2011.

As a player, Pirlo won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

The former Juventus and AC Milan midfielder retired in 2017 following a distinguished career in which he won multiple trophies, including two Champions Leagues and six Serie A titles.

He was appointed manager of Juventus Under-23s in 2020 before taking charge of the first team a week later following the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri.

  • Comment posted by Lancearmstrongster City, today at 20:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 20:32

    Great footballer , that Panenka against England . Woof.

  • Comment posted by hari, today at 20:19

    What a player Pirlo was though. Any current player in world football similar to him?

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 20:22

      Chubbs83 replied:
      Billy Gilmour.

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 19:50

    If the Sampdoria lads aren’t inspired simply by Pirlo’s rugged handsomeness, then there’s no hope for them.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 20:03

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      My wife once said she'd leave me for Pirlo. What she fails to realise is that I'd leave her for Pirlo as well. 😁

  • Comment posted by Karl, today at 19:48

    Has Radrizzani now gone from Leeds United

  • Comment posted by carmine, today at 19:47

    His best hope is to finish in the top 8 then wing it in the playoff finals for 3rd- it’s a shame there’s no Derby della Laterna once again this coming season

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 19:41

    That money mark of a chairman is at it again

  • Comment posted by Arnold , today at 19:36

    They have a nice blue shirt

    • Reply posted by sarfatti, today at 19:47

      sarfatti replied:
      Was recently voted best footbacl club shirt

  • Comment posted by David, today at 19:35

    Awful team and honestly deservedly relegated. Pirlo will struggle to improve them. Forza Il Grifone! Genoa CFC now promoted back into Serie A are much better and have very strong British links in their history.

  • Comment posted by Clubber Lang, today at 19:31

    Win the league and cup one season, finish fourth the follwong and get sacked?
    The guy is clearly a good boss, but Juventus don't have a clue.
    Good bit of business for Sampdoria.

    • Reply posted by sarfatti, today at 19:46

      sarfatti replied:
      Wrong reading of reality. The Juve team he won with as a manager was a well built team which had been winning for the previous 9 seasons in a row, he was actually the first manager to not win the league and was lucky to reach 4th place.

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, today at 19:31

    HYS on this subject? Why?

    • Reply posted by thefidiot, today at 19:54

      thefidiot replied:
      How else are you gonna have an opportunity for a whinge and moan to justify your existential misery?

