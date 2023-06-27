Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sampdoria will be Pirlo's third senior job in management.

Former Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has been appointed manager of Serie B side Sampdoria on a two-year deal.

Pirlo, 44, was in charge of Juventus in 2020-21, winning the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup, before being sacked after finishing fourth in Serie A.

His most recent role was at Fatih Karagumruk which he left in May after finishing seventh in the Turkish Super Lig.

Sampdoria were relegated at the end of the Serie A season.

They finished bottom under ex-Inter midfielder Dejan Stankovic, who was appointed in October until the end of the season following the sacking of Marco Giampaolo, and will now play in Italy's second tier for the first time since 2011.

As a player, Pirlo won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

The former Juventus and AC Milan midfielder retired in 2017 following a distinguished career in which he won multiple trophies, including two Champions Leagues and six Serie A titles.

He was appointed manager of Juventus Under-23s in 2020 before taking charge of the first team a week later following the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri.