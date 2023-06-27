Close menu

Chiedozie Ogbene: Luton sign Republic of Ireland winger from Rotherham

Chiedozie Ogbene in action last season
Ogbene (right) helped Rotherham gain promotion from League One in 2021-22

Premier League newcomers Luton Town have signed Republic of Ireland winger Chiedozie Ogbene from Rotherham United.

Ogbene, 26, becomes the Hatters' first signing of the summer and will join on 1 July when his current contract ends.

He scored eight goals in 39 games as Rotherham finished 19th in the Championship last season.

"I'm delighted to be here as a Premier League player, because of my journey and where I've been in the last five and a half years," said Ogbene.

"My former coach said one in 200,000 [would make it to the top] - I guess I'm that one!

"My journey is special to me. I come from Rotherham United where I achieved some great things with some great people. But to be considered a Luton Town player with an opportunity to feature in the Premier League was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."

Nigeria-born Ogbene became the first player born in Africa to represent Ireland when he made his debut in June 2021 and has gone on to score four goals in 15 international games.

He began his professional career at Cork City and played for Limerick before joining Brentford in 2017.

After a spell on loan at Exeter City, he joined Rotherham in 2019 where he made 136 appearances in four seasons, scoring 14 goals.

"Chio is a really exciting addition and is someone we've liked for a while," said Luton manager Rob Edwards.

"We got to look at him a lot last season in preparing to play against him and his Rotherham team, and in my opinion he was their best and most threatening player.

"He's still at a good age where he's willing to learn and he's a fantastic human being, we had a brilliant chat and I just loved his personality."

26 comments

  • Comment posted by DLG71, today at 19:04

    I’m sure the Luton fans have no disallusions of how hard it is going to be for them in the premiership next season but good luck to them and I hope they get a bet on their first game of the season for the win!!

    YNWA!!

  • Comment posted by baz scott, today at 19:03

    Watched him for Ireland quite a bit good player runs at defences gets goals and assists good signing.

  • Comment posted by rabster74, today at 18:54

    This is the sort of signing Luton need to make. I am sure they are under no illustration as to how hard it will be to stay up but these signings will bode well for the future of the club and leave them with a huge windfall to develop the stadium / training ground for future generations.

  • Comment posted by funky vinyl upcycler, today at 18:53

    Happy with this signing. Luton excel in players with potential. Can't wait for this season

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 18:52

    Odds on to be down by February I reckon. Nice that they made it to begin with after all they've been through, but bringing in players of this calibre won't help them become any more than an easy 6 points for the majority of the PL. Their home form will be key as I don't see many players enjoying an away match there. I still can't envisage them getting anywhere near 30 points never mind 40.

    • Reply posted by GorbleGorble, today at 19:02

      GorbleGorble replied:
      Yeah I said something similar when Brentford came up. Didn't think Brighton would last five minutes either. It's very likely to be a tough season for Luton but all it takes is for there to be three worse teams, and there are enough teams capable of being worse than Luton. So don't write them off yet.

  • Comment posted by millwall joe, today at 18:48

    Was he with Brentford before.

    • Reply posted by Pondacre TV1, today at 19:04

      Pondacre TV1 replied:
      The time it took you to type out that question, you could have just googled it and found out yourself lol. Yes he played 6 games for Brentford :)

  • Comment posted by noel, today at 18:41

    cant lose playing for a great team good luck

  • Comment posted by NathanNTFC, today at 18:40

    Great signing for them

  • Comment posted by rolypolyjb, today at 18:38

    Hope Luton and himself find their feet in the premier league and stay up. Would stick it to all the people writing them off.

  • Comment posted by Jennie Ellis, today at 18:35

    Good luck chieo you have a good one there

  • Comment posted by Only the Brave, today at 18:33

    I don’t suppose you fancy taking bamford off our hands

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 18:25

    And back on planet earth.
    Good luck to Chiedozie Ogbene joining his new club, Luton 👓.
    A real club with an a honest realistic transfer.
    Refreshing.

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 18:19

    Ha ha ha, great signing for a club that should be nowhere near the prem

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 18:17

    Nottingham Forest only just stayed up by having a good manager and spending an absolute fortune of players. At this stage it would appear Luton Town are going to attempt the same feat by bringing in free transfer players. But after what they have achieved in recent years who would put it past them.

    • Reply posted by Sheffield 6, today at 18:40

      Sheffield 6 replied:
      Luton are under no illusions of the task, but equally the £100m+ for finishing last could set them up for the next 10 years.

      I think they will spend a lot for them but in EPL terms not.

      But wont it be embarrassing for your Burnley's or your Everton or Villa if they do achieve it spending a fraction of what other teams do.

      Forest was £100m+

  • Comment posted by The Miller, today at 18:17

    Excellent player for us, he fully deserves his chance in the big league

  • Comment posted by Nick , today at 18:13

    Where has his journey been for the last 5 years, spent the last 4 at Rotherham.......

    • Reply posted by baz scott, today at 19:04

      baz scott replied:
      You sound like you only watch match of the day on saturday nights

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 18:10

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Sheffield 6, today at 18:05

    Good luck to the lad should have been signing for SWFC but our chairman sacking our manager scupped that.

    Playing as a right wing back / winger he could be very productive in the final third.

  • Comment posted by JT of Worcestershire, today at 18:04

    Athletic, strong, good character. Perfect fit. Welcome to the Hatters Chio.

  • Comment posted by Lancearmstrongster City, today at 18:02

    Can't see Luton's return being easy

    12 points to aim for to finish above what Derby achieved

