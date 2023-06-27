Swansea and Cardiff U21s to play in Nathaniel MG Cup as wildcards
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Championship clubs Swansea City and Cardiff City will play in the 2023-24 Nathaniel MG Cup as wildcard entries.
The Swans' debut takes them to Carmarthen Town in the first round on either 21 or 22 July.
The Bluebirds will go to Cambrian & Clydach Vale Boys and Girls Club in their second attempt in the competition.
Cardiff and Swansea's under-21s will play in a competition first round otherwise made up amateur teams.
Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies played for Cardiff when they beat Taffs Well 2-0 in the 2021-22 first round, but that competition was abandoned amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Swansea will be playing in the competition for the first time
Cymru Premier's Bala Town beat Connah's Quay Nomads 4-3 on penalties in January to lift the 2022-23 trophy, but only teams from JD Cymru South and North leagues were in the draw from domestic Welsh football.
Nathaniel MG Cup first round draw
Southern Section
Caerau Ely and Trefelin byes into round two.
Goytre United v Llantwit Major
Abertillery Bluebirds v Ammanford
Cwmbran Celtic v Taffs Well
Baglan Dragons v Afan Lido
Carmarthen Town v Swansea City
Cambrian & Clydach Vale v Cardiff City
Llanelli Town v Pontardawe Town
Abergavenny Town v Briton Ferry Llansawel
Northern Section
Prestatyn Town and Gresford Athletic were drawn to receive byes into round two.
Ruthin Town v Llandudno
Caersws v Guilsfield
Holywell Town v Bangor 1876
Porthmadog v Llanidloes Town
Buckley Town v Mold Alexandra
Chirk AAA v Denbigh Town
Ties are to be played on 21 or 22 July.