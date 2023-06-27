Last updated on .From the section European Football

Adrien Rabiot was part of the France side that was beaten on penalties by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has signed a one-year contract extension with Juventus.

The 28-year-old was going to be out of contract this summer and had been linked with a move to Manchester United. external-link

Rabiot joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 after leaving Paris St-Germain and has made 177 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals.

He helped the Italian side win the Serie A title in 2019-20.

Rabiot, who has also won the Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa during his time at Juventus, scored 11 goals for them last season and registered six assists.

He helped France reach the 2022 World Cup final, which his country lost to Argentina on penalties.