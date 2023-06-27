Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Club captain Curtis Davies spent six years with Derby and stayed with the club when they were relegated to League One in 2021

League One side Cheltenham Town have signed former Derby County captain Curtis Davies on a one-year deal following his release from the Rams.

The 38-year-old defender spent the past six years with Derby, making 175 appearances for them.

Davies has played across the English football pyramid for clubs including Luton, West Brom, Aston Villa, Leicester and Hull.

He was also a team-mate of Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott at Birmingham City.

Centre-back Davies stayed with Derby through their time in administration and relegation to League One in 2021, before they were taken over in July last year.

He played 24 times for the club last season, with 22 of those appearances coming in the league.

"It feels good. It's an exciting time for me, I never thought I'd be able to get a new challenge like this at my age," Davies told the Cheltenham website.

"But I really want to achieve something this year and I'll be trying my very best to do that for Cheltenham Town."

