Tomas Cosgrove pictured with the Gibson Cup which was presented to Larne following their maiden Irish Cup success

Irish Premiership champions Larne will begin the defence of their title against Dungannon Swifts on 5 August with Linfield hosting Cliftonville on the opening weekend.

Championship winners Loughgall will take on Newry City in their season opener following their promotion to the top flight.

Coleraine take on Ballymena United with new Glentoran boss Warren Feeney facing a trip to Glenavon in round one.

Crusaders will host Carrick Rangers.

All fixtures external-link are subject to change due to broadcast selection and clubs' participation in European Club Competitions.

Larne made history by clinching their maiden Irish League success in April, ultimately running out six-point victors over nearest challengers Linfield.

In addition to Glentoran boss Feeney, Jim Magilton has taken over as Cliftonville boss with Jim Ervin now at the Ballymena United helm following David Jeffrey's departure and Gary Boyle in charge at Newry City in the wake of long-serving Darren Mullen standing down.

The round-two fixtures will see Larne travelling to Glentoran in what looks to be the game of the weekend.

With a full round of games taking place on Tuesday 15 August, clubs will play five matches during the opening month of the campaign.

The round-five games on 26 August will include a tussle between new bosses Ervin and Feeney as Ballymena United host Glentoran while champions Larne will travel to face Magilton's Reds on the same afternoon.

Round-seven games on Saturday 9 September will include the meeting on Linfield and Crusaders while fans will have to wait until round 11 on 7 October for the first big two contest of the season at Windsor Park with the Glens then having home advantage for their second tussle with the Blues in round 19 on 2 December.

A busy Christmas period will be in store for clubs with a full round of fixtures scheduled for Saturday 23 December before the traditional Boxing Day derbies three days later.

Linfield will have home advantage for their 26 December game with the Glens with Larne travelling to Carrick Rangers for the east Antrim derby, Ballymena hosting Coleraine, Cliftonville taking on Crusaders at Solitude, Loughgall welcoming Dungannon and Newry City facing Glenavon.

Players will then have a six-day break until the New Year's Day games on the following Monday which will include Larne's contest against Linfield at Inver Park and Glentoran's meeting with Cliftonville at the Oval.

Fixtures will continue until round 33 on 23 March with the first of five rounds of post-split games scheduled for Tuesday 2 April.

Sports Direct Irish Premiership opening fixtures

Saturday 5 August

Coleraine v Ballymena United

Crusaders v Carrick Rangers

Glenavon v Glentoran

Larne v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Coleraine

Newry City v Loughgall