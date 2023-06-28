Last updated on .From the section Irish

Tomas Cosgrove pictured with the Gibson Cup which was presented to Larne following their maiden Irish Cup success

Irish Premiership champions Larne will begin the defence of their title against Dungannon Swifts on 5 August with Linfield hosting Cliftonville on the opening weekend.

Championship winners Loughgall will take on Newry City in their season opener following their promotion to the top flight.

Coleraine face Ballymena United with Warren Feeney starting his Glentoran reign with a trip to Glenavon.

Crusaders will host Carrick Rangers.

All fixtures are subject to change due to broadcast selection and clubs' participation in European Club Competitions.

Larne made history by clinching their maiden Irish League success in April, ultimately running out six-point victors over nearest challengers Linfield.

In addition to Glentoran boss Feeney, Jim Magilton has taken over as Cliftonville boss with Jim Ervin now at the Ballymena United helm following David Jeffrey's departure and Gary Boyle in charge at Newry City in the wake of long-serving Darren Mullen standing down.

Sports Direct Irish Premiership opening fixtures

Saturday 5 August

Coleraine v Ballymena United

Crusaders v Carrick Rangers

Glenavon v Glentoran

Larne v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Coleraine

Newry City v Loughgall