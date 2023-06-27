Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Jack Robisnon (right) was on the bench as Carlisle won promotion in the League Two play-off final at Wembley last month

Carlisle United have signed Middlesbrough defender Jack Robinson on a two-year deal following his spell on loan last season.

The 22-year-old spent the latter half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan with the club and joins with his contract at Boro coming to an end this summer.

During his time with Carlisle, he helped them win promotion to League One through the play-offs in May.

"Everyone wishes Jack the best of luck in his future career," Boro said.

Having joined Middlesbrough as a 13-year-old, Robinson went on to make two senior appearances for the club.

Prior to joining Carlisle last term, he spent the 2021-22 season on loan with then-National League side Yeovil Town, making 18 appearances.

