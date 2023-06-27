Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Yann Songo'o helped Morecambe win promotion to League One with their 2021 play-off final win over Newport County

Morecambe have re-signed midfielder Yann Songo'o on a one-year deal following his release by Bradford City at the end of last season.

It is the fifth time boss Derek Adams has signed Songo'o, having previously linked up with him at Ross County, Plymouth Argyle and the Bantams.

Songo'o won promotion to League One with Morecambe during his last spell.

"The manager is somebody I feel good working for and somebody who gets the best out of me," said the 31-year-old.

"My last spell at Morecambe was very successful as we won promotion to League One so my memories here are happy. It's great to be back and to get going again.

"I am excited to see our fans again. The last time I saw them was at Wembley and moments like that live with you forever."

