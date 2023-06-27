Alex Gilliead: Bradford City midfielder signs new two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Bradford
Bradford City midfielder Alex Gilliead has signed a new two-year deal.
The 27-year-old's previous contract was due to expire on Friday.
Gilliead, who started his career with Newcastle United, spent the 2017-18 season on loan with the Bantams before returning on a permanent basis after leaving Scunthorpe United in June 2021.
"I am buzzing to have signed on and am happy to be here. The first aim is to go one better than we did last season," he told the club website.