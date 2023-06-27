Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Alex Gilliead made 50 appearances for Bradford City in 2022-23

Bradford City midfielder Alex Gilliead has signed a new two-year deal.

The 27-year-old's previous contract was due to expire on Friday.

Gilliead, who started his career with Newcastle United, spent the 2017-18 season on loan with the Bantams before returning on a permanent basis after leaving Scunthorpe United in June 2021.