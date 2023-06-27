Lawrence Vigouroux: Burnley sign Leyton Orient goalkeeper on a three-year deal
Newly promoted Premier League side Burnley have signed Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux on a contract until at least 2026.
Vigouroux, 29, joined League Two champions Orient from Swindon Town in 2020 and was awarded player of the year three seasons in a row.
He started his career at youth level with Brentford and Tottenham before signing for Liverpool in 2014.
"It's amazing to be here," Vigouroux told the club's website.
Vigouroux, who was born in England and represented Chile as a youth international, is the Clarets' second signing of the summer transfer window after Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea joined from West Bromwich Albion for £7m last week.
He added: "You only have to look around where we're working and training every day. This was the right step and the right way to go. Hopefully I can leave an impression here."
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said: "He has come through top academy systems to become the player he is today with stand out performances in recent years.
"He is a very talented goalkeeper with a good personality and someone we will enjoy working with."
