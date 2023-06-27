Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Lawrence Vigouroux signed for Liverpool in 2014 but did not make a first-team appearance

Newly promoted Premier League side Burnley have signed Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux on a contract until at least 2026.

Vigouroux, 29, joined League Two champions Orient from Swindon Town in 2020 and was awarded player of the year three seasons in a row.

He started his career at youth level with Brentford and Tottenham before signing for Liverpool in 2014.

"It's amazing to be here," Vigouroux told the club's website. external-link

Vigouroux, who was born in England and represented Chile as a youth international, is the Clarets' second signing of the summer transfer window after Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea joined from West Bromwich Albion for £7m last week.

He added: "You only have to look around where we're working and training every day. This was the right step and the right way to go. Hopefully I can leave an impression here."

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said: "He has come through top academy systems to become the player he is today with stand out performances in recent years.

"He is a very talented goalkeeper with a good personality and someone we will enjoy working with."

