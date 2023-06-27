Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Eli King's solitary league appearance for Cardiff last season came on the final day at Burnley

Midfielder Eli King has signed a new three-year contract which will keep him at Cardiff City until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

Academy graduate King, 20, has made seven first-team appearances for the Bluebirds.

The Wales Under-21 international gained further senior experience during a loan spell with League Two Crewe Alexandra last season.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," said King, who joined Cardiff at under-8 level.

"I've had a taste of senior football, and I feel like I've developed a lot in these past two seasons through being involved in first team football. This season is about pushing on and being really involved in senior football."

Cardiff have also offered new contracts to Wales forward Mark Harris and left-back Joel Bagan.