Daniel Johnson made 338 appearances for Preston in all competitions

Preston midfielders Daniel Johnson and Josh Onomah are to leave the club at the end of the month.

Johnson, 30, made 312 league appearances for the Lilywhites after joining from Aston Villa in January 2015 and captained the side.

Former Tottenham player Onomah, 26, joined on a short-term deal in January and made 13 Championship appearances.

"We're disappointed but DJ wants a new challenge," boss Ryan Lowe told the club website. external-link

"I had a fantastic relationship with DJ and all the players did and I'm sure all the fans did too, but sometimes people want fresh challenges and that's what DJ's told us he wants to do, and we have to respect that decision.

"He'll go down as a legend at the football club and rightly so because he's a very talented footballer."

On Onomah, Lowe added: "We offered Josh a contract about a week before the season finished and we were in negotiations with Josh and his representatives.

"Josh's contract terms were agreed, but there's been a lot of complications with the deal regarding if and when he could sign, which was out of our control."