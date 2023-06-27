Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Kyle Dempsey has signed a three-year deal to remain with the League One club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 27-year-old joined from Gillingham in January 2022 and has made 58 appearances for Wanderers.

"The gaffer spoke to me about how well I've done this year and he wanted to reward me, so I'm happy," he said.

"I had a frustrating start, but in the last six months I've been able to show the real me and the player I can be."

Dempsey scored the first goal of Bolton's 4-0 demolition of Plymouth Argyle at Wembley in April's Papa Johns Trophy final.

He made 47 appearances last season, helping the club to the League One play-offs where they were eventually defeated by Barnsley.