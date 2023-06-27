Last updated on .From the section Watford

Tom Ince made 54 appearances for Reading, scoring 11 goals

Watford have signed Reading forward Tom Ince for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

He is the club's second signing since the appointment of head coach Valerien Ismael, following striker Rhys Healey, who has joined from Toulouse.

And the 31-year-old's deal at Vicarage Road includes an option for a further 12 months.

Ince played 39 games last season, most of them under his father Paul, who was sacked as Reading manager in April.

Despite the Royals being relegated, Ince scored nine goals. One of them was from the penalty spot against Watford in a 2-2 draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in February.

He began his career at Liverpool, where his only senior appearance came as a substitute in a League Cup tie against Northampton Town.

Spells at Blackpool, Hull City, Derby County, Huddersfield, and Stoke City followed before he joined Reading in the 2022 January transfer window, initially on loan.

Watford will now start the new Championship season with a home game against Queens Park Rangers. The fixture has been switched to Vicarage Road because work to re-lay the pitch at Loftus Road will not be completed in time.