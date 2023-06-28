Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Bayern Munich are set to make an improved offer for Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane.

On Tuesday there were reports external-link that Bayern made a £70m bid for the 29-year-old England captain but Tottenham sources denied it had been received.

The Bundesliga champions are now expected to launch a further bid and believe they can complete the transfer.

German newspaper Bild external-link reported on Tuesday night that Kane had agreed personal terms with Bayern.

Kane is out of contract next summer and was wanted by Real Madrid earlier this summer, while Manchester United had also been interested.

He is Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances, having come through the club's academy.