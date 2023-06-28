Harry Kane: Bayern Munich set to make improved offer for Tottenham forward
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Bayern Munich are set to make an improved offer for Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane.
On Tuesday there were reports that Bayern made a £70m bid for the 29-year-old England captain but Tottenham sources denied it had been received.
The Bundesliga champions are now expected to launch a further bid and believe they can complete the transfer.
German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday night that Kane had agreed personal terms with Bayern.
Kane is out of contract next summer and was wanted by Real Madrid earlier this summer, while Manchester United had also been interested.
He is Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances, having come through the club's academy.
Bayern eventually deal with Levy and get their man.
Only for Dortmund to then finally get over the line and win the Bundesliga, whilst Spurs somehow end their trophy drought without him and win a cup.
The guy would definitely seem cursed by that point.
If it's an English club, you can stick another £50m on that.
If he does go to Bayern, I wish him the best of luck. Great bloke, great player.
Spurs need a complete rebuild & money could be spent elsewhere. There will be life after Kane. Don’t forget Spurs reached the Champions league without him.
Hope you win many trophies you deserve them.