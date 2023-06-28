Close menu

Harry Kane: Bayern Munich set to make improved offer for Tottenham forward

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Harry Kane playing for Tottenham
Harry Kane is Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer

Bayern Munich are set to make an improved offer for Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane.

On Tuesday there were reportsexternal-link that Bayern made a £70m bid for the 29-year-old England captain but Tottenham sources denied it had been received.

The Bundesliga champions are now expected to launch a further bid and believe they can complete the transfer.

German newspaper Bildexternal-link reported on Tuesday night that Kane had agreed personal terms with Bayern.

Kane is out of contract next summer and was wanted by Real Madrid earlier this summer, while Manchester United had also been interested.

He is Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances, having come through the club's academy.

  • Comment posted by Brian F, today at 08:57

    I'm not sure Kane would have the appetite to learn a foreign language. Fair play if he does, but I cannot see it.

  • Comment posted by GreatCharacter, today at 08:56

    Levy will do everything to make sure he doesn't go to a Premier League team, but Kane going to Bayern would be cutting off his nose to spite his face.

    To go from winning nothing to winning everything domestic in a (nearly) one horse race?... When you've got Shearer's record 2-3 seasons down the line?

    Play the season, choose your PL club 2024, and wear a 'Levy out' t shirt on various podiums.

  • Comment posted by Lee , today at 08:56

    He has to leave Spurs but he's 29 now & i can't see him doing well in Germany.

  • Comment posted by Seven Nations Army, today at 08:55

    Do not think he wants to go to a foreign club and I do not think Spurs will sell him to a rival in England. So it looks likely he will go on a free to an English club in 2024.

  • Comment posted by mynd views, today at 08:54

    Tottenham is about his level. Keep him there

  • Comment posted by Tom Addy, today at 08:54

    Last chance salon for Kane here.. time to move!

  • Comment posted by Alarp, today at 08:53

    As an England fan. He’s been loyal for long enough, I hope he goes.

  • Comment posted by Etienne 182, today at 08:53

    I just hope Bayern is serious with this gossip. And also hope Levy accept it. Cos Kane needs more than personal accolades. As much as I don't like him in Spurs shirt he still deserves 🏆 to show for his brilliant football Career.

  • Comment posted by Lukey P, today at 08:52

    Funny prediction for next year.
    Bayern eventually deal with Levy and get their man.
    Only for Dortmund to then finally get over the line and win the Bundesliga, whilst Spurs somehow end their trophy drought without him and win a cup.
    The guy would definitely seem cursed by that point.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 08:52

    As Shearer would say 'And Rightly So!"

  • Comment posted by Graham Stephenson , today at 08:51

    Kaiser Kane .. you heard it here first!

  • Comment posted by PatriotsArsenalRedsox, today at 08:51

    Why would ambition Harry Kane move to Bayern when he can win silverware at spuds and achieve PL Top Scorer.

  • Comment posted by blue cheese, today at 08:50

    Dear Bayern Munich,
    Please, just wait until Christmas, sign him on a pre-contract agreement and get him ‘on a free’

  • Comment posted by It only a game, today at 08:48

    Levy won't sell to a premier league rival but nothing stopping Harry from winning some silverware with Bayern and then coming back to a top 4 club and taking Shearer's prem record. Good move, he deserves it, and has been as loyal as we could have hoped.

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, today at 08:47

    Levy has ruined Kane's career.

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 08:49

      big nolte replied:
      Nonsense

  • Comment posted by Ma, today at 08:47

    I'm not a Spurs fan, but I say fair play to HK you've been loyal to your team now go have that mega move and win some trophies in a new environment

  • Comment posted by Carlos, today at 08:47

    He should move even if he beat Shearer record he only 10 in england top flight football was played before 1992

  • Comment posted by TravisBickle, today at 08:47

    Think it's more likely that he'll stay at Spurs and go to Old Trafford next season for free.

    • Reply posted by Merrymole, today at 08:53

      Merrymole replied:
      Sort of agree. Levy playing a dangerous game that will back fire IMO. He doesn’t need him going to a PL club free next season but not sure he’ll get the £100m he want out of BM either. Long drawn out shambles in prediction.

  • Comment posted by irlinit, today at 08:47

    Records existed before the start of the Premier League. This talk about chasing the premier League goals record is nonsense, he needs to leave and win trophies to be considered a top player.

  • Comment posted by Fifties Man, today at 08:47

    Kane obviously wants to win a league trophy

