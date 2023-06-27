Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Staniforth has 17 England caps

Aston Villa midfielder Lucy Staniforth has joined the England squad on standby for the Women's World Cup, replacing the injured Jess Park.

Forward Park, 21, has returned to Manchester City for rehabilitation on a shoulder injury.

Staniforth joins Maya Le Tissier on standby and will remain with the squad until the Lionesses' opening match against Haiti on 22 July.

She has scored two goals in 17 international appearances for England.

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses face Portugal in a warm-up friendly at a sold-out Stadium MK on Saturday, before flying to Australia on 5 July.