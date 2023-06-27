Stuart Webber is to leave Carrow Road after six years as Norwich City's sporting director

Norwich City head coach David Wagner says it is "business as usual" for him despite the announcement that sporting director Stuart Webber is to leave.

Webber is currently working a 12-month notice period at Carrow Road.

The 39-year-old first brought Wagner to English football when he was director of football at Huddersfield.

But Wagner told a Norwich fans' forum: "If I had been offered the job and Stuart wasn't the sporting director, I would have taken it."

He continued: "It was not because of him, it was because of the club but luckily he was the man in charge when I came [to Norwich]."

Webber informed the board in March that he wanted to leave Carrow Road but the decision was only made public on 13 June.

The club are to appoint a recruitment agent to accelerate the process of finding his replacement.

However, they would consider allowing Webber to leave before the end of his notice period in March 2024 if a replacement is found or he is offered a role somewhere else.

Wagner guided Huddersfield to promotion to the Premier League in 2017 and Norwich are looking to him to do the same for them following last season's 13th-place finish, having been appointed in January on a 12-month rolling contract.

"Even when we had our first conversation at the end of December we spoke about what can happen maybe in the future.

"Everybody knows how much I respect him, everybody knows that he first brought me to England a few years ago and gave me the opportunity to join this great football club as well," Wagner told the forum, hosted by BBC Radio Norfolk.

"Now for me, nothing has really changed and for us it is absolutely business as usual. We have to move on and look ahead, but even more maybe focus on the now and not the long-term future because he is not in charge long-term. In general, our day-to-day work doesn't change and I'm still very excited about it."

He added: My job is to make sure we have a proper squad for next season together with the recruitment department and Stuart as well. Obviously, if the board likes to have my opinion [about the new sporting director], I am always honest and give my opinion.

"If they try and integrate me in this process - yes, I'm there. If not, I have my job to do to build a proper squad to prepare them as good as possible, to be as successful as possible."

David Wagner has already added Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy to his squad for next season

Executive director Zoe Webber said that in an ideal world there would be a crossover period between a new sporting director being appointed and her husband leaving the club.

"That would be our utopia position of what we'd like to achieve, " she said.

"Even if Stuart hadn't handed in his notice, there's always a possibility that he could have been approached by somebody and could have gone, so we are always looking at the market, understanding what the marketplace looks like, and having a bit of a plan of how we would tackle that.

"We've had the period between March and the announcement to look at what that process was going to look like and now we can put that into action."

Norwich start the new Championship season with a home game against Hull City on 5 August.