Harry Kane transfer news: Where will Tottenham striker and Bayern Munich target end up?

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Bayern Munich believe they can sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane and are set to make a new offer to sign the England captain..

German newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday night that the 29-year-old had agreed personal terms with Bayern.

We have been here before of course.

Manchester United wanted him almost a decade ago, after that breakthrough 2014-15 season when Kane scored 31 times and questions were being asked about whether he was a one-season wonder.

They did not get him. Instead, Kane ended up signing new deals in 2016 and 2018 that confirmed his growing status in the game.

Famously, the latter contract had no get-out clause, so when United came back and Manchester City followed two summers ago, Tottenham said no. Even when he returned late for pre-season training in the summer of 2021, Kane went nowhere.

The big question is whether, finally, this is the summer when Kane moves on, whether Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy decides now is the time when the numbers add up and he lets his prize asset and his club's record goalscorer, with 280 goals in 435 games, leave.

Stay home?

Manchester United would really like England's all-time top scorer, with 58 strikes for his country, to sign for them this summer.

They are desperate for a striker and Kane is as near a guaranteed source of goals as you can get.

However, in preliminary talks, it soon became apparent the fee would be prohibitive, possibly as much as £100m.

United, operating on a restricted transfer budget as they tried to meet Financial Fair Play thresholds, backed off. When they signed Robin van Persie from Arsenal in 2012, it only cost them £24m. At the time, Van Persie only had a year left on his Arsenal deal.

United fans know the move was pivotal to them winning the Premier League in what turned out to be Sir Alex Ferguson's final year in charge.

No such certainty exists this time with Manchester City now Treble winners. United would still like Kane but it is hard to imagine they will come back into the battle to sign him unless the price drops.

Or go abroad?

Bayern never replaced Robert Lewandowski with a world-class striker last year - but could Harry Kane plug that gap?

There is one pretty solid reason why Kane might think twice before going abroad.

He has scored 213 goals in 320 top-flight games and is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

That is less than two seasons if Kane has a decent year, three if he slips to the lowest level, two 17s and an 18, which represent three of his last five domestic campaigns.

Evidently, barring unexpected injury, Kane could have a spell abroad and still come home and usurp Shearer.

But it is more straightforward if he stays where he is.

The counter to that is Kane's trophy cabinet is empty - and a couple of the most successful clubs in the game want him.

Real Madrid put him at the top of their list of potential replacements for Karim Benzema. But that was before Paris St-Germain indicated they might sell Kylian Mbappe, a long-time Real target, to resolve a contract wrangle that could see the France superstar leave for nothing in 2024.

And now Bayern have joined the chase.

Bayern, who have won the Bundesliga 11 times in a row, made the Champions League quarter-finals in most of those seasons and won the tournament twice as well as five German Cups.

For someone who has never won a thing, that glittering array of trophies must be attractive.

And there is one other benefit. It may not be obvious but it is worth considering.

In terms of the strain on his body, Germany is by far the best destination. An 18-team league, one domestic cup, a massive winter break.

For someone used to slogging his way through a 50-game season, that must sound good - and may prolong his coveted England career.

Stay at Spurs?

While the general feeling this summer again surrounds whether a deal can be done that persuades Levy to sell, there is also another scenario this time.

Having failed to secure a move at any other point during the six years of the contract he signed in 2018, three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Kane might look at the situation in simple monetary terms.

In 12 months' time, he can leave for nothing. In January 2024, he can sign pre-contract terms with any overseas club and there would be no fee.

Given even with only one year left, fees of between £50m and £80m are being spoken of, could Kane eventually conclude he can stay at Tottenham for one more season, adding to his Premier League goals tally at the same time, and then decide a path of his choosing when, presumably, a sizeable element of those projected transfer fees could go straight to him in a signing-on fee?

Previously, Levy has always been in charge of how the whole Kane future story plays out. This summer, he is not the only one in a position of strength.

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 13:48

    Hi BBC...can we please have a 3rd Harry Kane HYS...could be about what we think his favourite snack might be? Something like that

    • Reply posted by MJ, today at 14:07

      MJ replied:
      I think Harry likes to pop away a packet of Quavers whilst rewatching vids of his best penalties.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:17

    Is it just me or does this “Is Kane leaving or staying?” dance happen every summer now? Surely if he wanted to leave Spurs he would have done so by now and if Spurs wanted to let him go and get the best possible price for him, they would have done it by now.

    • Reply posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 14:30

      LOLatyourteam replied:
      He'll end up with all of spuddies trophies, in an empty cabinet collecting dust and flies

  • Comment posted by Cheeky Chap, today at 13:47

    Tottenham, Im leaving Im leaving , no Im not .

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:04

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Levy - "We have a gentleman's agreement that he can leave at end of next season"

      Come end of next season - "No, he can't leave, but we promise he can leave at the end of next season"

      And this process repeats season after season.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:07

    It is starting to get to the point of ‘Now or never’ for Kane. If he truly does want to win a major trophy or two he has to leave now, but if he is content with going into the record books as the greatest player never to win anything, then he should happily stay at Spurs until he retires, or the Saudi Pro League come calling.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 14:19

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Kane is Spurs and Spurs are Kane.

      Spurs without Kane will be….will be Everton.

  • Comment posted by Matt Holme , today at 14:21

    Man U again. You even included them in your caiceido article. Don't suppose you could mention clubs that actually make signings or ones really linked to said players. Man U this, man u that. Terrible biased reporting

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 14:33

      Woo87 replied:
      But then people like you wouldn't click the article, lets be honest 99% of you only care about Man United.

  • Comment posted by Axemad, today at 14:07

    Still at Spurs. Like every season that the media speculate that he’s on the move.

    • Reply posted by Eli Rothbergman, today at 15:06

      Eli Rothbergman replied:
      Kane has shown a real desire and willingness to avoid trophies so far in his career, can’t see him deviating from that at this late stage.

  • Comment posted by Mal Teser, today at 13:45

    Staying exactly where he is i imagine!

    • Reply posted by psychoarsenalysis, today at 13:50

      psychoarsenalysis replied:
      And remain trophyless?

  • Comment posted by The Red Knight, today at 13:47

    He won't go to Real Madrid because they'll sign Mbape next summer for free, probably a done deal already

    • Reply posted by Eli Rothbergman, today at 15:05

      Eli Rothbergman replied:
      Kane for £80m this summer and Mbappe joining next summer… a very tasty front 3 along with Vini.

  • Comment posted by chuckles47, today at 14:10

    He'll play with Spurs and end up 3rd or 4th at Christmas.
    Then his dumb brother will get him to sign another 4+ year contract.

  • Comment posted by psychoarsenalysis, today at 13:47

    If he wants to win the big trophies (not League cup) in future, he should not go to Manchester United. Bayern will be a good fit.

    • Reply posted by CJR, today at 14:13

      CJR replied:
      It was a big trophy the season before last , just saying

  • Comment posted by hankie50, today at 14:14

    Hope Kane gets the move he wants. I'm sure Levy will do everything he possibly can to put a big spanner in the works.

    • Reply posted by Big Mal, today at 14:18

      Big Mal replied:
      Of course Levy will. Why would he let his best player leave? Are you for real?

  • Comment posted by Fixing The Kitchen Sink, today at 14:09

    Not another HYS on Harry Kane, must a slow news day................................

    • Reply posted by iaing, today at 15:27

      iaing replied:
      Why can't I comment on the Rice thread? Is £105m a record for an Irish player?

  • Comment posted by theyve no clue, today at 14:18

    Can't blame club for trying to maximise fee for Kane (see also Rice and WHU) but comes a point when you have to let go, especially with only a year left on contract, assuming player doesn't want to stay

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 14:55

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 13:53

    Already several articles on this, at least two opened up for comments.

    Overkill.

    • Reply posted by Glen, today at 13:58

      Glen replied:
      Agree, think it was just an opportunity for Stone to talk about Man United again.....

  • Comment posted by Gooner, today at 14:04

    Tottenham

  • Comment posted by MonkeyBoots, today at 15:29

    If I was Kane i'd stay run my contract down & leave for free, Serves Levy right

  • Comment posted by CM2301, today at 15:17

    Don't you ever sh*t up ,Simon

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 15:30

    Probs be Bayern Munich although I wouldn’t rule out Real Madrid making a sneaky late offer. Defo won’t go to another prem team

    • Reply posted by Asheraxia, today at 15:38

      Asheraxia replied:
      This is correct. The days of being a feeder club for fellow Prem teams has long since passed.

      Real Madrid is the obvious choice, with KM on a free next year.

      Bayerns opening offer was insulting. I would be surprised in Levy even picked up the phone again.

      With one or two key additions and Postecoglou taking the reigns, Harry may be inspired to stay. He is Tottenham through and through.

      COYS

  • Comment posted by philbin, today at 14:32

    Hope he stays on his feet more than he did in England

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 15:17

    Why on earth are you comparing this to Robin van Persie's transfer from Arsenal to Man Utd in 2012? That was 11 years ago.

    Or is it simply a way for Simon Stone to desperately get in a mention of his favourite team in every article?

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 15:43

      gadgyarab replied:
      What, he likes Arsenal?

