David Jeffrey was in charge of Ballymena United for seven years

Former Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey insists that the current ruling surrounding Sunday football in Northern Ireland is still "fit for purpose".

A proposal to amend the rules regarding league matches being played on a Sunday was overwhelmingly rejected at Monday's Irish FA Annual General Meeting.

And Jeffrey was firmly behind those who were against the proposal and wanted to maintain the current regulation.

"I'm delighted with the outcome," he told BBC Sport NI.

"I am not against Sunday football in any shape or form, but I was against the point of it becoming mandatory.

"The most important thing for me on a Sunday is my worship and that is my priority. Pragmatically, game days are full on, and it interferes with going to church".

The Northern Ireland Football League brought forward an amendment to the current regulation, which states that "no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so".

The amendment was that the regulation "shall not apply to matches played under the auspices" of NIFL.

On Monday, 27 people voted for the amendment and 104 against, with Jeffrey praising some of the Premiership teams who were vocal in voicing their displeasure at the proposed amendment.

'Right boxes have been ticked'

Jeffrey managed Ballymena as they lost to Crusaders in last season's Irish Cup final, which was played on a Sunday to avoid a clash with the Coronation of King Charles III.

"The current ruling allows those who wish to play on a Sunday to play on a Sunday. I think the right boxes have been ticked.

"I was particularly pleased to see Crusaders, Linfield and Loughgall take the lead in saying the rule is fit for purpose and they weren't against Sunday football per se, but it should not be mandatory.

"Personally I would like the choice, so I think it suits everyone".

He added: "I would never want to be in a situation of telling anyone what to do or forcing my beliefs on anyway else but by the same token, I would like my faith to be respected and to be accommodated."

Linfield beat Coleraine to win the League Cup final on Sunday 11 March

The 60-year old believes that the current flexibility of the rule will enable sides who are involved in European competition to play on Sunday, if they reach the group stages of European competition, which Linfield came close to doing last season.

"We have to be practical and pragmatic, you just have to look at the example of Linfield last year.

"There was a willingness and acceptance to help teams should they progress. I can't see why that wouldn't be facilitated".

'More inventive' after 'overwhelming vote'

The nine-time Irish Premiership winner hopes that NIFL can be "more inventive" in order to find a better alternative to Sunday football, which can still draw large crowds.

"The overwhelming vote [on Monday night] was staggering," admitted Jeffrey.

"I can understand the principles of NIFL in wanting to change, but I can't understand for the life of me why we can't be more inventive with the Saturday in terms of kick-off times.

"Why can't they be at midday, mid evening or at night? There is enough scope to be flexible with Friday night football and football on a Saturday."

Jeffrey, who spent seven years with Ballymena before leaving in May, was also in favour of an amendment which was approved at the AGM to introduce a new minimum age for players taking part in adult football in order to keep young players 'safe'.

The proposal stated that "players must attain the age of 16 by the end of the current playing season (31 May for the men's game and 31 October for the women's game) before they can be deemed suitable by their club and eligible to play adult football".

Jeffrey said: "We need to look at what is correct and what is proper, are we overexposing young people if we don't have a ruling?

"I think those who are exceptionally good will find the right pathway, so in principle I think it is a very safe and sound decision".