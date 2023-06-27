Ryan De Havilland: Peterborough United sign Barnet midfielder on four-year deal
Peterborough United have signed midfielder Ryan De Havilland from National League side Barnet on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old scored nine goals in 71 appearances for the Bees.
De Havilland, who came through as a youth player at Fulham, has featured three times for England C - a national side selected from non-league players.
"We think we have a good player on our hands," Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson told the club website.
"He is a box-to-box midfield player, he has a good engine and he is both footed, which is very rare these days.
"It is a signing that we are happy with, we are looking forward to working with him, he is a good age and has a lot of development in him. I think he will be a big signing for us, he will fit in really well."
