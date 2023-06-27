Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal have signed centre-back Amanda Ilestedt from Paris St-Germain.

The 30-year-old Sweden international won the French Cup during a two-year spell at PSG, having joining from Bayern Munich in 2021.

She began her senior career at FC Rosengard, with whom two of the five league titles she won came under current Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall.

"I'm really excited and happy to be here," said Ilestedt, who has played 64 times for Sweden.

"My goal is to win titles and this is a great club with great players and fantastic facilities, so I believe this is the right place for me to achieve that.

"There is a real sense of momentum around this club and the support has been wonderful - I can't wait to walk out onto the pitch in the Arsenal kit."

Eidevall said: "I'm delighted that Amanda has joined us here at Arsenal. She brings extensive international experience and I believe she has a great mix of presence and technical ability, making her an ideal fit for our squad.

"I enjoyed working with Amanda during our time in Sweden and am looking forward to coaching her here at Arsenal too."

Ilestedt won Olympic silver with Sweden in 2016 and World Cup bronze in 2019, and has been named in the squad for the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.