Tottenham are close to completing a £40m deal for Leicester midfielder James Maddison.

Maddison, 26, who has won three caps for England, helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in 2021.

He has made 203 appearances in all competitions for Leicester since joining them in 2018 from Norwich for a fee of around £20m.

Maddison scored 10 Premier League goals last term but was unable to prevent the club from slipping to relegation.

Newcastle have also previously attempted to sign the creative midfielder but appear to have turned their attention to AC Milan's Sandro Tonali this summer.

Tottenham signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli on Tuesday and have also made Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski's loan move from Juventus permanent since the arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou.