James Maddison: Tottenham close in on £40m deal for Leicester and England midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

James Madddison claps the fans
James Maddison has won three caps for England

Tottenham are close to completing a £40m deal for Leicester midfielder James Maddison.

Maddison, 26, who has won three caps for England, helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in 2021.

He has made 203 appearances in all competitions for Leicester since joining them in 2018 from Norwich for a fee of around £20m.

Maddison scored 10 Premier League goals last term but was unable to prevent the club from slipping to relegation.

Newcastle have also previously attempted to sign the creative midfielder but appear to have turned their attention to AC Milan's Sandro Tonali this summer.

Tottenham signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli on Tuesday and have also made Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski's loan move from Juventus permanent since the arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Comments

Join the conversation

105 comments

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 08:12

    Gutted for Newcastle but I understand the personal circumstances for Mads. Trouble with Spurs is there’s no CL or prospect of winning a trophy for some time. I’m not saying Newcastle will win something in the next 2 years but they seem more likely than spurs.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 08:16

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Couldn’t Newcastle have outbid them? I thought the fee would be closer to £60m, admittedly quite add on related.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 08:11

    For 40m, a decent signing.

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 08:09

    Surely there has to be better options for him than Spurs. Is he really likely to win anything there based off of history, I doubt it!

    • Reply posted by Peds16, today at 08:12

      Peds16 replied:
      Survival mentality. Relegated and a footballers lifestyle to sustain? No guarantee of coming straight back up from Championship which makes him significantly less attractive a proposition in 12 months time, so you go where there’s an offer on the table?

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 08:09

    Finally, a worthy Erikson replacement.

  • Comment posted by Koolaly, today at 08:11

    Nice to have him back in the Premier league. Seems like a snip at £40m and should provide some much needed creativity for the strikers.

    • Reply posted by Beauranger, today at 08:16

      Beauranger replied:
      But the best striker is on his way out…

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 08:20

    the first sign of spurs actually buying a player of quality , who knows spurs may have finally woken up and realised that to win trophies you need build a squad of quality players , However they still need to rebuild their defence ... But at least they have some creativity in the midfield now

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 08:30

      Mate replied:
      You won't be winning amything in your lifetime, it's Spurs!!

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 08:14

    Nice sell on clause for Norwich

  • Comment posted by fred quimby, today at 08:25

    Another one who is all ego,flash and cash..in the same mold of modern “ footballers” ..Dele Ali,Sancho,Grealish etc..another car,tattoo,watch,holiday,daft haircut etc. What bubbles these live in. Another waste of talent

    • Reply posted by Ralf, today at 08:29

      Ralf replied:
      what would you do with all the money? how are they a waste of talent - they play in the premier league 😂

  • Comment posted by Lancearmstrongster City, today at 08:13

    James Maddison- seemingly happy to play for a club that never wins things

    No ambition if you join spurs!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by GedNUFC, today at 08:18

      GedNUFC replied:
      Fair point , Spurs couldn’t win anything with Kane when he goes they chances are even slimmer, but on a positive note they do have a magnificent stadium.

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 08:20

    Crying out for some inventiveness still left with too many of Conte's workmanlike signings. Love this

    • Reply posted by catseye27, today at 08:28

      catseye27 replied:
      Oh so true, Conte signings were diabolical

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 08:27

    He certainly has the ability and creativity but has lost his work ethic. Let's hope Ange can get it back.

  • Comment posted by James Adams, today at 08:30

    Good luck to him. It will definitely help his England chances. Spurs players seem to walk it that squad, even if their are Dier.

  • Comment posted by Frank, today at 08:13

    Surely he is good enough to join a big 6 club instead ?

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 08:18

      Dave replied:
      The Big 6 being?

  • Comment posted by Bob P, today at 08:16

    Every signing should add to the first team pick and this is a missing piece of the Spurs jigsaw since Erickson left. Excellent signing if it happens.

    • Reply posted by Al_Bundy, today at 08:27

      Al_Bundy replied:
      Erickson is the name of a Swedish former England manager. Eriksen is the Danish maestro who used to play for Spurs.

  • Comment posted by smndvdcl, today at 08:24

    Cheaper than what was demanded of Newcastle. Ah well, Tonali will be awesome and the Szoboszlai would be a great deal if they close in. Good luck to Maddison at Spurs.

  • Comment posted by Robs, today at 08:12

    Moving to a less successful club. madness

    • Reply posted by Onyxx, today at 08:17

      Onyxx replied:
      So he should stay in the Championship?

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 08:16

    He should go to Newcastle if they want him. Far more likely to win something in the next couple of years than Spurs, and where Levy will want to believe that only a tinker away from challenging for everything (instead of the reality that he needs to dump/change at least half the squad), could yet lose Kane.

    • Reply posted by manofelan, today at 08:25

      manofelan replied:
      Spurs are a bigger club than Newcastle and Kane's staying. Maybe, that's why he's signing.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 08:35

    Not much of an upgrade for him. Relegated team who won a league title, to a serial team of mediocrity who have won nothing for 15 years and nothing of worth for 32.

    • Reply posted by Maverick, today at 08:38

      Maverick replied:
      And aren't even in Europe 😅

  • Comment posted by goodmoaning, today at 08:22

    Makes a lot more sense than the £60m spurs paid for Richarlison but can’t help thinking about who will replace Harry Kane.

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 08:29

      Mate replied:
      1 goal haha

  • Comment posted by cmac, today at 08:35

    The lad obviously has little ambition, he must be getting paid well

