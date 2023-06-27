Close menu

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Chelsea midfielder close to joining AC Milan

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments42

Ruben-Loftus-Cheek walks out the tunnel at Stamford Bridge
Ruben-Loftus-Cheek has had 157 Premier League appearances

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is close to joining Italian giants AC Milan.

The 27-year-old, who has 10 England caps, has been at Stamford Bridge since he was a youth player and has also had loans at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

In his time at Chelsea he has won two Premier League titles, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Supercup.

A handful of players have left Chelsea this summer as the west London club look to balance the books.

Kalidou Koulibaly's move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal was completed on Sunday. N'Golo Kante has signed for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, while team-mate Edouard Mendy is close to joining Al-Ahli.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been linked with a move to Manchester United, who have had several bids turned down for him, while midfielder Kai Havertz is close to joining Arsenal.

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by ForzaRFC, today at 12:51

    He's not even Milan quality, poor signing imo.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 12:49

    Another one in the chamberlain mould I think , can no doubt play well when fully fit but there lies the problem .... Fitness

  • Comment posted by Show me the Monaaay, today at 12:48

    I thought he was going to Wolves.

  • Comment posted by United States of Whatever, today at 12:47

    I reckon that's a bargain compared to the money being paid for similar CM players who just happen to be in better form at the moment (Mac Allister, Mount!, the Leicester lot, etc.)
    I'd be happy if my club bought him at that price.

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 12:46

    Good move for him and hope it goes well for him. At his best he is a powerful, graceful player and CFC fans had high hopes for him. Sadly, just as he was establishing himself for CFC and England ( under Sarri) , he had an awful injury on a cabbage patch in a friendly and hasnt really recovered

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 12:48

      United States of Whatever replied:
      Chelski have had soooo many good young players that haven't achieved their potential. Do you think the problem might be with Chelski's model rather than the players?

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 12:44

    If RLC was good enough he would have been playing in the first team for 10 yrs, never quite there. No disrespect wish him all the best

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 12:44

    Unfortunately injuries, and a general lack of consistency meant he never seemed to realise his full potential.

  • Comment posted by Nox144, today at 12:43

    157 Appearances in all that time tells a story. Never fulfilled the promise and injuries didn't help. Good luck to him but not really a great loss.

  • Comment posted by 76-4again, today at 12:26

    This guy is a lot better than he gets credit for and could well be back in the England squad if he gets a good run of fitness in Milan.

    It will be interesting to see what the impact is on the Mount transfer saga too as the more that leave Chelsea before 30th June the stronger Chelsea's negotiating position. United may regret not bidding more sooner.

    • Reply posted by fletch, today at 12:31

      fletch replied:
      Why would they regret not bidding more? They can get him for free next summer. Not that they need him. Overloaded in his position already.

  • Comment posted by Scanton, today at 12:25

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek really is a great player when he is fit, it's just a shame he is so rarely fit. I wish him all the best and hope he can sustain a run of wellness that enables him to show his full potential.

  • Comment posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 12:22

    A clever classy player that appeared to have more than is fair share of injuries. In his early PL team days I thought he could play a false No9 a bit like Kai as he often penetrated defences with skill and enterprise. Good Luck.

  • Comment posted by drogsbreath, today at 12:21

    Not so long ago RLC was considered an England prospect. He moves the ball well and has strength and power. He obviously doesn't fit Poch's model so I'm pleased fro him that he gets to move on and maybe resurrect his Internation career.
    Anyway thanks for the good things you did for us ,Ruben, and good luck.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 12:20

    There plenty more to go. Chelsea are a mid table team now. No consistency, no plan.

    • Reply posted by Scooter, today at 12:26

      Scooter replied:
      Yet you know deep down that they'll qualify for the CL again this season.

  • Comment posted by KingClarko, today at 12:18

    An absolute bargain for Milan. His achilles injury set him back and perhaps put a cap on his potential, but this lad on his day can run a game. Has been used in multiple positions and done well in each and every one. Love the guy and will miss him at the club.

    • Reply posted by ozzy, today at 12:34

      ozzy replied:
      RLC has a large Sandro Tonali (Toon-Ali) hole to fill.
      The Milan fans will need to patient with him - he’s not a direct replacement but no doubt the fans will be comparing him with Tonali.

  • Comment posted by Microscopic, today at 12:17

    He only perform when he feels he's in a mood to do it not as it's part of his job and putting a shift every time he was given a chance. Personally, i am happy he's gone because he HAD the potential to improve his game but he stagnated probably regressed. All the best

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 12:16

    It's a good move for him. He'll be playing with some good players including his former team mate Tomori. More cash in for Chelsea. He needs to keep himself fit though. He's a good player.

    Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by England Spurs, today at 12:16

    Chelsea are in a right bad way. They are selling all their best players. Crazy actually. Not a chance they will be anywhere near Top 7 next year never mind Top 4.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 12:47

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Best players? Kante is a class act but is past his best and injury prone, Havertz is inconsistent and the rest are squad players...wise up

  • Comment posted by sulaz, today at 12:15

    It's amazing how many decent players just get forgotten about or fall by the wayside through no fault of their own. He has to do this move really. Makes sense.

    • Reply posted by Bielsa, today at 12:41

      Bielsa replied:
      Surprised he is 27, by that age shoudl be central to any team

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:15

    never made the grade really. had injury problems so best of luck to him. massive opportunity for him to push on after standing still.

  • Comment posted by DanSmart, today at 12:14

    Good move for Ruben. Class player who should fulfill his potential with more opportunities. Maybe more of us should move to the EU where conditions are better?

    • Reply posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:17

      sickbeggar replied:
      not a fan of far right governments so no.

