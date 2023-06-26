Last updated on .From the section Irish

The 2023 Irish Cup final was played on a Sunday

A proposal to amend the rules regarding Northern Ireland Football League matches being played on a Sunday has been rejected at the Irish FA's Annual General Meeting.

NIFL brought forward an amendment to the current regulation, which states that "no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so".

The amendment was that the regulation "shall not apply to matches played under the auspices" of NIFL.

At Monday night's IFA AGM, 27 people voted for the amendment and 104 against.

Linfield played a few Irish Premiership matches on a Sunday in the early stages of last season while they were playing Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday evenings.

The Northern Ireland League Cup final has been played on a Sunday in the last two seasons, while the 2023 Irish Cup final also took place on a Sunday, though that was to avoid a clash with the Coronation of King Charles III.

An amendment suggested by the IFA to introduce a new minimum age for players taking part in adult football was accepted at the AGM.

The proposal stated that "players must attain the age of 16 by the end of the current playing season (31 May for the men's game and 31 October for the women's game) before they can be deemed suitable by their club and eligible to play adult football".

One hundred and thirty-five people voted in favour of the proposal, with eight voting against.

Glenavon's Christopher Atherton became the youngest player to play senior football in the UK when he made an appearance in the League Cup early last season.