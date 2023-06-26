Last updated on .From the section Irish

The 2023 Irish Cup final was played on a Sunday

A proposal to amend the rules regarding Northern Ireland Football League matches being played on a Sunday has been rejected at the Irish FA's Annual General Meeting.

NIFL brought forward an amendment to the current regulation, which states that "no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so".

The amendment was that the regulation "shall not apply to matches played under the auspices" of NIFL.

At Monday night's IFA AGM, the governing body voted 27 for the amendment and 104 against.

Linfield played a few Irish Premiership matches on a Sunday in the early stages of last season while they were playing Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday evenings.

The Northern Ireland League Cup final has been played on a Sunday in the last two seasons, while the 2023 Irish Cup final also took place on a Sunday, though that was to avoid a clash with the Coronation of King Charles III.

More to follow.