Last updated on .From the section Irish

Gaffney's goal was his eighth of the season

Leaders Shamrock Rovers beat second-placed Derry City 1-0 in Dublin to move seven points ahead of them at the top of the Premier Division table.

A first-half goal from experienced striker Rory Gaffney was enough to win the top-of-the-table clash for the title holders.

Brandon Kavanagh came close for Derry early on while substitute Cian Kavanagh missed a good late chance.

Dundalk and St Pat's drew 1-1 in Monday's other top-flight match.

That result took St Pat's level on points with Derry, who lead them on goal difference, while Dundalk are three points further behind in fourth.

The seven-point lead that Rovers now have over the Candystripes is as big as the gap has been this season between the top two sides, who have both played 23 matches.

Gaffney's winner at Tallaght Stadium arrived in the 26th minute when he held off Cameron Dummigan well before cutting inside and finding the bottom corner with a well-placed shot from outside the box.

The visitors had started the game strongly and came close to opening the scoring when Brandon Kavanagh burst through in the 12th minute but fired just wide, before Derry goalkeeper Brian Maher came off his line to make a superb save to deny Ritchie Towell.

There was very little goalmouth action after the break until Cian Kavanagh tried to get too much power into a back-post header which he sent wide a few minutes from time.

Derry are away to Shelbourne in their next match while Rovers travel to Dundalk.