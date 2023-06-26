Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Jack Taylor scored his final Peterborough goal in their play-off first leg against Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Jack Taylor from League One side Peterborough for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has moved to Portman Road on a three-year deal and is Town's first signing since clinching promotion to the Championship.

Taylor played 52 games for Posh last season, scoring 10 goals, as they reached the play-offs before losing to Sheffield Wednesday on penalties.

"He will bring qualities that add to the group," said boss Kieran McKenna.

"We have had to be patient and I am grateful to everyone involved to finally get a top, top player across the line."

Taylor began his career at Barnet and joined Peterborough in the 2020 January transfer window.

He made 34 appearances in the Championship for Posh in the 2021-22 season.

"I've spoken to the manager on numerous occasions and I've not heard a bad word about him," he told the Ipswich website.

"I think the style of play really suits my game and I can't wait to get the ball rolling."

