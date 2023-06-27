Craig Brown managed Scotland for eight years between 1993 and 2001

After former Scotland manager Craig Brown died on Monday, BBC Scotland asked supporters to share their memories of the much-loved 82-year-old.

Brown was Scotland's longest-serving national boss, overseeing 71 matches, and remains the last man to guide the team to a World Cup finals in 1998.

He also enjoyed stints with Clyde, Preston North End, Motherwell and Aberdeen, before retiring from management in 2013.

Known for his generosity, warmth and sense of humour, these are some fond recollections from the Tartan Army followers.

'He told me he would sign me'

Tom O'Neill

Craig actually told me he would be coming to sign me for Clyde while he was dancing round the floor at a Motherwell player of the year night in Bothwell.

I was contracted to Motherwell at the time but I had just finished a successful loan period with Craig at Clyde (that's another story).

Craig waltzed over to my table to declare he was coming for me. Brilliant.

Chip shop autographs

Marc Stephen

Around the millennium I was working in a local shop in Ballater - not the place you would expect the Scotland manager to turn up. He had been to a nearby hotel to do a talk the previous evening.

I asked him for his autograph and the nearest thing I could find to a piece of paper was a slightly scrunched receipt. Craig gave a cheery smile, signed the receipt as best he could and wished me the best.

He left the store but then came back in about five minutes later, asked for me and handed over a few signed Scotland posters.

What a gentleman, he didn't need to do that, but that's the type of character he was, a true class act and always there for the fans.

'Craig Broon's travelling circus'

James McDonald

When he was manager of Preston I sent him my tee shirt with 'Craig Broon's Travelling Circus' (a Chick Young quote from the time) and asked if he would sign it for me. It came back with a lovely letter from Craig.

Two or three weeks later I received another letter from Preston. It was a follow-up from him asking if I'd received my signed shirt. That's a man who cared about the fans.

'I hope I've played the game properly and honestly'

'Maya Angelou'

Steven Laverty

I remember Craig Brown coming to talk to my business management class when I was at the University of Paisley in the late 1990s.

To paraphrase Maya Angelou, I can't remember much of what he said but I remember how he made me feel.

We hung on his every word. He was humble, funny, engaging, and charismatic. He was a great man.

'He asked if the boys and I were happy'

George Morton

In 1988 I was running a football tournament for local churches in Fife. I phoned the Scottish FA to ask if Andy Roxburgh, then-Scotland manager, could come along to speak to the boys.

As he was involved in something else the SFA said they would get someone to contact me to discuss alternatives. That evening I got a phone call at home from Craig Brown to discuss the tournament.

He couldn't make it either, however he promised to arrange some top guys to help me out. I received a phone call from Craig the next evening advising me he had arranged for Frank Conner, former Celtic and then-Raith Rovers manager, to come, with four Dundee United first team players, plus Ken McNaught who had won the European Cup with Aston Villa in 1982.

The players stayed for about two hours and the boys had a wonderful night with them all.

To finalise everything, Craig Brown phoned me a few days later to ask if everything had gone well and if the boys and I were happy with the outcome.

Craig Brown was an absolute gentleman and a great man.