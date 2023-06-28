Close menu

Graeme Shinnie: Aberdeen re-sign former captain on three-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Aberdeencomments21

Graeme Shinnie
Graeme Shinnie will return to Aberdeen for a third spell

Former captain Graeme Shinnie is "back home" at Aberdeen after re-joining on a three-year deal from Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder spent the second half of last term on loan at Pittodrie, helping the Dons to third place in the Scottish Premiership and European qualification.

Shinnie, 31, has now sealed a permanent transfer to the club he represented 144 times between 2015 and 2019.

"Graeme is a captain, a real leader and is Aberdeen through and through," said manager Barry Robson.

"This is where he belongs and his impact on the team and club last year was there for all to see. He is well aware of the level of expectation at this club and his wealth of experience will be a major advantage as we head into a busy season."

A Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015, he reached and lost three finals with Aberdeen, each to Celtic.

He also played an influential role in three runners-up finishes in the league under then-boss Derek McInnes.

Capped six times by Scotland, Shinnie left Aberdeen for Derby County in 2019, before joining Wigan in January 2022.

"My full focus was always on returning here," said Shinnie. "It's a club I love. I feel like I am back home again.

"It's going to be tough but we're building a squad now that is going to be ready for what lies ahead and being able to play in the group stages of a European competition is something I've always wanted so there are exciting times ahead."

Aberdeen

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 10:07

    Best of luck, Shinniesta. A decent player for us at Derby and only unfortunate circumstances meant he had to leave. Best of luck back at Aberdeen.

  • Comment posted by Dave , today at 10:07

    Welcome home legend 🇦🇹

  • Comment posted by Kristofferson, today at 09:55

    He might be a failure, but the SPL is full to the brim of failures. If they can't get a gig elsewhere, they end up in Scotland. Suck it up

    • Reply posted by Windy M, today at 10:02

      Windy M replied:
      It's funny how it's non Scottish supporters who seem to have the biggest problem with Scottish football. Do you think we don't know we don't have the cash other leagues do?

  • Comment posted by niknak, today at 09:54

    Excellent signing for both parties. Spine of the team is looking good now but need some additions up both sides and more cover at CB.

  • Comment posted by nomore, today at 09:50

    Another failure from english lower league football, but we're supposed to say wow a coup for our football

    • Reply posted by MD03, today at 09:57

      MD03 replied:
      You're no Aberdeen fan. The guy is a born leader and drives the whole team. Great signing.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 09:45

    He's one of us. He gets on the bus.

  • Comment posted by time for tea, today at 09:41

    Can definitely still do a job & good to be alongside Clarkson few defenders now & keep hold of the strikers probably a proper LB too & Robson will have had a decent window the Dons fans will expect 3rd & at least in the running for a cup

  • Comment posted by Aero1957, today at 09:37

    Okie Dokie

  • Comment posted by gfgf123, today at 09:25

    Welcome home Shinnie. Was holding my breath for this piece of news.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 09:24

    Great news for the sheep.Resigning a guy who couldn't get a game for the mighty Wigan.

    • Reply posted by time for tea, today at 09:42

      time for tea replied:
      Yip but that’s the level the Scottish league is at lower championship the old firm would be around Norwich or Derby level

  • Comment posted by Equality - not one sided equality, today at 09:20

    Really pleased about this

    COYR

  • Comment posted by iain, today at 09:17

    Welcome home shinnie, a true captain and exactly what the team needs. This season and squad is starting to look like the club can give the groups and cups a real go. Exciting times for dons fans. COYR

  • Comment posted by The Malcy, today at 09:16

    Good news!

  • Comment posted by redwoods, today at 09:10

    Just the job!

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 09:09

    Welcome back captain! It’s great to have you home! COYR

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport