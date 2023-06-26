Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sara Gama captained Italy at the 2019 Women's World Cup when they reached the quarter-finals before losing to the Netherlands

Italy head coach Milena Bertolini says the decision to omit captain Sara Gama from her Women's World Cup squad was "not made lightly".

Juventus central defender Gama was left off a shortlist of 32 players that will be reduced to 23 for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Gama, 34, still hopes to be involved with the squad in a coaching capacity.

"The motivation is exclusively technical-tactical and physical," said Bertolini.

"I thought long and hard to be certain it was the right decision. Don't think I made this choice lightly."

The 57-year-old coach added: "There are lots of youngsters who are coming along well and doing good things."

'I gave everything in 18 years in the national team'

Gama, capped 126 times by her country, has been an outspoken advocate for the rights of women players and expressed disappointment external-link at her omission.

"I accept the choice, despite the bitterness of these difficult hours due to the methods and times with which this decision was communicated to me," she wrote on Instagram.

"I gave everything in the 18 years spent in the national team, since I wore the blue shirt for the first time in 2005.

"There were also moments of difficulty, but I have always gone through them with the pride of representing my country."

Italy begin their World Cup campaign against Argentina on 24 July.