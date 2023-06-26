Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Ryan Johnson becomes AFC Wimbledon's sixth signing of the summer transfer window

AFC Wimbledon have signed Ryan Johnson on a free transfer following the defender's departure from fellow League Two club Stockport County.

The 26-year-old centre-back has agreed a two-year deal with the Dons.

Former West Brom trainee Johnson scored five goals in 55 appearances for Stockport after joining the Hatters from Port Vale in January 2022.

"He offers a real physical presence at the back," Dons head of football operations Craig Cope said. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.