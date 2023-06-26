Last updated on .From the section Man City

Josko Gvardiol played every minute of all seven of Croatia's games at the 2022 World Cup

Manchester City are working to sign RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol - but the German club want at least 100m euros (£85.77m) for the Croatia defender.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the 21-year-old centre-back, who starred at the World Cup last year.

BBC Sport has been told contact has been made between City and Gvardiol's camp.

Gvardiol has a release clause in excess of 110m euros (£94.35m), which can be triggered next summer.

It means Leipzig are not willing to let him leave 12 months early for a significantly smaller amount.

Gvardiol made 41 appearances for Leipzig last season and scored against City in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, which they went on to lose 8-1 on aggregate.

He has won 21 caps for Croatia and scored in their third-place play-off victory over Morocco in Qatar.

It is thought the former Dinamo Zagreb player's ability in the left central defensive position, either in a three- or four-man defence, makes him perfect for the job Guardiola wants at a time when he is facing the loss of Spain international Aymeric Laporte.

A deal for Gvardiol could see him eclipse Harry Maguire as the world's most expensive defender after Manchester United paid £80m for him in 2019.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan joined Barcelona on Monday, while the club have agreed a deal worth up to £30m with Chelsea to sign Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic.