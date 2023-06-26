Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Sean Morrison (left) made two appearances for Rotherham last season while Lee Peltier (right) made 36

Rotherham United defensive pair Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier have signed new one-year contracts with the Championship club.

Morrison, 32, extends his stay with the Millers after joining on a short-term deal in January last term.

Former Cardiff defender Peltier, 36, made 36 appearances after signing from Middlesbrough last summer.

The pair helped the club to retain their position in the Championship as they finished 19th in the table.

Morrison and Peltier previously played together at Cardiff, helping the club to automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2017-18.

Peltier went on to join West Bromwich Albion in 2020, but made just seven appearances before his move to the Riverside in the summer of 2021.

Meanwhile, Morrison joined the Millers after spending almost nine years with Cardiff and making 295 appearances for the Bluebirds.