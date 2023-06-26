Rekeil Pyke: Grimsby Town sign striker from Shrewsbury Town on two-year deal
Grimsby Town have signed striker Rekeil Pyke from League One side Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal.
Pyke began his career with Huddersfield and had loan spells with Wrexham, Colchester, Port Vale and Rochdale before joining the Shrews in 2020.
The 25-year-old made 42 appearances for Shrewsbury in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.
"The manager seems very ambitious and he said there's a good group here - I want to be a part of it," he said.
