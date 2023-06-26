Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Rekeil Pyke made 37 League One appearances for Shrewsbury Town last season

Grimsby Town have signed striker Rekeil Pyke from League One side Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal.

Pyke began his career with Huddersfield and had loan spells with Wrexham, Colchester, Port Vale and Rochdale before joining the Shrews in 2020.

The 25-year-old made 42 appearances for Shrewsbury in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

"The manager seems very ambitious and he said there's a good group here - I want to be a part of it," he said. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.