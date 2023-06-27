Close menu

Seamus Conneely: Accrington Stanley captain signs new deal

Accrington

Seamus Conneely in action for Accrington Stanley
Seamus Conneely has made 318 appearances for Accrington in all competitions

Accrington captain Seamus Conneely has signed a new one-year deal.

The 34-year-old midfielder has made 277 league appearances for Stanley since joining from Sligo in January 2015.

"He's certainly a really good role model, a great captain and he's been a fantastic servant," boss John Coleman told the club website.external-link

"We're desperate to create a sense of stability at the club, so having someone of his ilk on board is going to be very beneficial for us."

