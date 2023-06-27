Seamus Conneely: Accrington Stanley captain signs new deal
Last updated on .From the section Accrington
Accrington captain Seamus Conneely has signed a new one-year deal.
The 34-year-old midfielder has made 277 league appearances for Stanley since joining from Sligo in January 2015.
"He's certainly a really good role model, a great captain and he's been a fantastic servant," boss John Coleman told the club website.
"We're desperate to create a sense of stability at the club, so having someone of his ilk on board is going to be very beneficial for us."