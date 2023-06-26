Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson returned for a second spell as Crystal Palace boss in March

Roy Hodgson has agreed to stay on as Crystal Palace manager next season.

The 75-year-old is currently on holiday but is expected to sign his contract for the coming campaign when he returns.

Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park in March, replacing Patrick Vieira on a deal until the end of the season.

He helped steer Palace away from the relegation zone, taking 18 points from his 10 games in charge to finish 11th in the Premier League.

Hodgson spent four years with Palace from 2017 but decided to step away from football in the summer of 2021.

The former England boss was then appointed Watford manager in January 2022 but left five months later after they were relegated to the Championship.

Palace were without a win in 12 matches in all competitions under Vieira before Hodgson returned to his boyhood club.

His managerial career has spanned more than 45 years and includes stints at Inter Milan, Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool, West Brom and Palace, while he has also led the national sides of Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland.