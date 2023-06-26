Close menu

Roy Hodgson agrees to stay on as Crystal Palace boss next season

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palacecomments87

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson applauds the crowd at Selhurst Park
Roy Hodgson returned for a second spell as Crystal Palace boss in March

Roy Hodgson has agreed to stay on as Crystal Palace manager next season.

The 75-year-old is currently on holiday but is expected to sign his contract for the coming campaign when he returns.

Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park in March, replacing Patrick Vieira on a deal until the end of the season.

He helped steer Palace away from the relegation zone, taking 18 points from his 10 games in charge to finish 11th in the Premier League.

Hodgson spent four years with Palace from 2017 but decided to step away from football in the summer of 2021.

The former England boss was then appointed Watford manager in January 2022 but left five months later after they were relegated to the Championship.

Palace were without a win in 12 matches in all competitions under Vieira before Hodgson returned to his boyhood club.

His managerial career has spanned more than 45 years and includes stints at Inter Milan, Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool, West Brom and Palace, while he has also led the national sides of Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by sleepyd, today at 00:34

    At first this looks like a strange decision. However, he got the team playing towards the end of last season and clearly the owners want some continuity.

    Hope this works out for Palace and Roy.

    I’m sure Roy will help the owners with a long term vision and finding the right guy to replace him

  • Comment posted by Southworth Heroes, today at 00:33

    First to be sacked or first to pop his cloggs? Worth a fiver.

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 00:29

    As a Leeds fan, can't really dispute the wisdom - he produced what was arguably a season-defining result, 1-0 down after 40 mins to 5-1 against a Leeds team that though self-evidently fragile, had dominated up that point. Whether he's benefitted from the groundwork of Viera remains to be seen, but am guessing that result wouldn't have been achieved with Viera in the dug-out. Good luck to him!

    • Reply posted by Lisa, today at 00:35

      Lisa replied:
      100%.
      Palace would have crumbled under Vieira. He had no idea in the end .

  • Comment posted by Tacbohull, today at 00:29

    He obviously got the players at Palace behind him last season.
    Another season and find the correct manager for 24/25 should be the way forward.

  • Comment posted by BHAFC, today at 00:28

    From a BHA perspective, love the ambition

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 00:25

    I don't understand why his age keeps getting mentioned. He's forgot more about football than most of us. I like Palace Hope they push on. From a derby fan

    • Reply posted by Mish, today at 00:38

      Mish replied:
      ‘Than most of us… ever knew’?

  • Comment posted by acarter, today at 00:18

    "Welcome to Jurass, er, Selhurst Park" (Camera cuts to a large herd of Hodgosaurus running across the fields)

  • Comment posted by Ursicles, today at 00:13

    In 2 minds over this.

    Absolutely love Roy and respect him and Ray so much for all they have done for the club.

    But... As a club do we have a long term plan, or just going to do yearly contracts with long term future planning?

    The players love him - Eze can't say enough positive about him going from the bench to England in 3 months due to Roy.

    • Reply posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 00:21

      MCFC Est 2008 replied:
      If Roy can get Palace playing all season like they did when he came back then I'm sure the fans will be happy enough having Roy for another year

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 00:13

    Gentleman.

    Best wishes for the new season from a Cockney Red.

    • Reply posted by BHAFC, today at 00:30

      BHAFC replied:
      What's a 'Cockney Red?'

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 00:12

    ...while he has also led the national sides of Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland... er..Think you might've left one out here..

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 00:12

    Be careful Roy, you'll have to play against the top teams, unlike the final 12 games when they brought you in and it made you like some kind of hero :)

    • Reply posted by The_sacred_one, today at 00:25

      The_sacred_one replied:
      If palace had stayed with PV they would have lost 90% of the games you speak of. No Hero, just a good manager

  • Comment posted by Doofer Top Left Kippax Stand , today at 00:10

    Actually happy for him. Lovely guy and the football Palace played after he took over was mainly great to see.

  • Comment posted by Moimoi, today at 00:07

    EPL is now ground oldies for all White managers. Viera, yep that one what did he do wrong at Palace?

    • Reply posted by Gooner, today at 00:11

      Gooner replied:
      Viera was a quality manager, unrealistic goals no doubt. I hope we see him back in the Prem again.

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 00:06

    Rumour has it that Roy is appointing Sammy Lee and Dougie Freedman as his assistants, with Gary Megson taking over as Director of football.

  • Comment posted by brunos glass jaw, today at 00:04

    Can't put a price on experience

  • Comment posted by LFC82, today at 00:04

    He left them in a terrible mess when he left the first time.

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 00:14

      Anti woke replied:
      No he didn't. They wanted rid of him because of his age ?

  • Comment posted by marcel, today at 00:04

    Impressive Roy👍

