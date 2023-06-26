Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Ryan Broom began his career with Bristol Rovers, making 13 senior appearances before joining Cheltenham Town in 2018

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Ryan Broom on a two-year deal after he turned down a new contract offered by Cheltenham Town.

The 26-year-old spent last season at Cheltenham, having rejoined the club following a first spell in 2018.

He made a cumulative 134 appearances for the club and has also had spells with Peterborough and Plymouth Argyle.

Broom scored twice last season for the Robins, helping them to a 16th place finish in League One.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.