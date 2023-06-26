Ryan Broom: Fleetwood Town sign midfielder on two-year deal from Cheltenham Town
Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Ryan Broom on a two-year deal after he turned down a new contract offered by Cheltenham Town.
The 26-year-old spent last season at Cheltenham, having rejoined the club following a first spell in 2018.
He made a cumulative 134 appearances for the club and has also had spells with Peterborough and Plymouth Argyle.
Broom scored twice last season for the Robins, helping them to a 16th place finish in League One.
