Stephen Ward played in the top four divisions of English football during his career

Solihull Moors have appointed former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward as director of football.

The ex-Wolves and Burnley defender, 37, arrived a day after manager Neal Ardley left the National League club.

Ward worked in the sixth tier as assistant coach at Brackley Town last season, but was let go when manager Roger Johnson left external-link in April.

Solihull chairman Darryl Eales said a new head coach will be appointed "in the near future".

He cotninued: "Stephen's appointment is part of our programme of continuous improvement and he will oversee all our football activities."

The Moors finished in mid-table last season after failing to win any of their final eight games, a year after making the play-off final.

Ward was capped 50 times by the Republic in a career that started on home soil with Bohemians and finished with Walsall in League Two, having played in the Premier League with Wolves and Burnley.