Kevin McDonald scored three goals in 11 appearances for Exeter City last season but turned down a new deal to drop to League Two with Bradford

Bradford City midfielder Kevin McDonald has said that trying to get a club after his kidney transplant was the hardest part of returning to professional football.

He received a kidney from his brother Fraser in May 2021 and did not play between July 2020 and February 2022.

McDonald returned to football with Dundee United and then ended last season in League One with Exeter City.

"Trying to get a club was horrific," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"No offence to any of the clubs I went to but I didn't think I would have to drop down to the level I was from the level I was at.

"Some clubs said it straight and I have respect for that but there were some who didn't even pick up the phone and that's a different case.

"It was tough going. The hardest thing by far."

McDonald, who signed a two-year deal with the Bantams last week, made his debut for Dundee at the age of 16 and has had spells with Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolves and Fulham, spending the majority of his career in the top two tiers of English football.

The Scotland international admitted that his return to fitness was a difficult process.

"The first time I ran the length of the pitch I was absolutely blowing. I remember thinking 'this isn't going to happen'," he said.

"It was the first time doing everything. The first time I went on the exercise bike, the first run, the first time on the pitch and the first time I touched a ball, it felt like a setback every time.

"Once I started to find my feet again I could feel I was getting sharper. It was tough going for sure, but well worth it."

He added: "I had a couple of shocking games when I first went to Dundee United but I never doubted myself.

"I felt like I could comfortably play at that level when I was playing for Exeter. I could feel myself getting back to like the player I was."

McDonald chooses challenge over 'easy street'

Kevin McDonald won promotion to the Premier League with Fulham twice

The Bantams finished sixth in League Two last season but were beaten by eventual winners Carlisle in the play-off semi-finals.

McDonald has won four promotions across his career and turned down the offer of a new deal in the third tier with the Grecians.

"There's an expectation level and everyone knows this club should not be in this league," he said.

"I had a good few options but I want to play in successful teams that want to challenge and win promotion and there's no better place.

"I can add experience. I've played at a good level and I know how to handle different atmospheres both home and away."

He added: "I'm in football because I love playing.

"I could have gone and played abroad and seen out my career for money or whatever it may be, but that's not how I am. I don't want to just be on easy street."