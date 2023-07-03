Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sandro Tonali has become the world's most expensive Italian footballer after signing for Newcastle United from AC Milan for a reported 64m euros (£55m).

But can you name the top 10 costliest Italians of all time in terms of transfer fees?

You have three minutes. Good luck!

Fees in the quiz answers are shown in euros rather than the UK pound because of changes over time in the exchange rate.