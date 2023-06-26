Last updated on .From the section QPR

Australia-born Lyndon Dykes has scored nine goals in 29 international outings for Scotland

Scotland international Lyndon Dykes has extended his contract with Championship club Queens Park Rangers until the summer of 2026.

The 27-year-old striker has scored 29 goals in 120 appearances since joining the R's from Livingston in August 2020.

"He's been a fantastic servant for the club and he's only going to get better," Hoops boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website. external-link

"I'm sure he can lead the line really well for us this year."