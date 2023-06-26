Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Kim made 19 appearances in his debut season for Seongnam

Brentford have signed South Korea Under-20 defender Kim Ji-soo from Seongnam for an undisclosed fee.

Kim, who has drawn comparisons with Napoli's Kim Min-jae, joins on an initial four-year contract from the K League Two side.

The 18-year-old helped his country finish fourth at the recent Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles called Kim "an excellent prospect who was in demand" across Europe.

Kim, who had reportedly come external-link to the attention of Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon, is yet to win a full senior cap for his country.

He will initially go into the Bees' second-string side alongside Romeo Beckham - son of David - who recently arrived from Inter Miami.