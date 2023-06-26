Close menu

Luka Modric: Croatia midfielder signs new one-year deal at Real Madrid

Luka Modric on the attack for Real Madrid
Luka Modric has spent the past 11 seasons at Real Madrid

Luka Modric has signed a new one-year deal which will keep him at Real Madrid until the summer of 2024.

The Croatia midfielder, whose contract had been set to expire at the Bernabeu, had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia's Pro League.

Modric, 37, has made 488 appearances for Real, winning three La Liga titles and the Champions League five times since arriving from Tottenham in 2012.

He also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 as Croatia reached the World Cup final.

Following an announcement of his new contract in the Spanish capital, Modric wrote "Home Sweet Home," on Twitter.external-link

He follows Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez in extending their contracts with the club this summer and is still regarded as a key player for the 14-time European champions.

Real have already completed the high-profile addition of England international Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer to add further competition for places in their midfield.

  • Comment posted by michael5698, today at 12:23

    Could be problems as he can’t run anymore.

  • Comment posted by Willpos, today at 12:19

    And to think he could have stayed at spurs

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 12:19

    Surprised Man City haven't hoovered him up just so nobody else can get him, then pay him 6 billion a week just to sit on the bench

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 12:22

      Leanne replied:
      No thank you.

      #Haaland52 #93:20 #Treble

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 12:18

    Glad he isn't taking the Saudi money. Still can offer Real something as well

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 12:14

    What a class act, in every sense.

  • Comment posted by Good grief , today at 12:13

    Pleased he's stopping at Madrid and not jumping on the Saudi bandwagon. Class player

    • Reply posted by Sam Parmenter, today at 12:20

      Sam Parmenter replied:
      Would be surprised if he isn't there next season. Gotta respect the guy though for taking another year on his proper career before he takes a final pay day.

  • Comment posted by thefidiot, today at 12:11

    Glad there’s some overlap for Bellingham with Modric (and Kroos to a very slightly lesser extent given he’s dropped in form over the last 12-18 months).

  • Comment posted by The big piece, today at 12:10

    Even at 37 he is ridiculous. Bellingham will learn a lot from him, and this can only be good for Madrid and England.

  • Comment posted by Eli Rothbergman, today at 12:10

    He really will go on as long as Gail Platt at this rate.

  • Comment posted by ARF, today at 12:09

    proper pro.

  • Comment posted by Bilbo, today at 12:07

    One of the classiest midfielders to have played over the past decade or more

  • Comment posted by Xsoulent, today at 12:07

    Unbelievably talented player, imagine him alongside Jude Bellingham, it will be great too for Bellingham's development. Good for Jude & good for England

