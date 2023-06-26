Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Jevani Brown was Exeter's top scorer last season before he was suspended from the club in February

Bristol Rovers have signed forward Jevani Brown on a two-year deal following his release by Exeter City.

The 28-year-old was suspended by the Grecians in February and has not played since after being charged with assaulting two women.

He admitted one charge in March and is awaiting trial on the second, which he denies, in July.

Brown scored 14 goals in 32 games for Exeter last season and his deal with Rovers has the option of a third year.

"Jevani is an exciting talent. He can operate across the midfield and forward areas and will bring another dimension to our team," manager Joey Barton said.

"I am looking forward to welcoming him into our group and seeing him in action for the club."

Brown, who was voted Exeter's players' player of the season at the end of the last campaign, began his career at Peterborough United and has also played for Colchester United, Cambridge United and Forest Green Rovers.

Bristol Rovers start the new League One campaign with a trip to Portsmouth on 5 August.

Brown is their third summer signing following the arrival of James Wilson and Luke Thomas from Plymouth and Barnsley respectively.

'Proven goal scoring ability' - Analysis

by Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Rovers have got someone who proved himself to be a prolific goalscorer in League One last season.

Before his suspension by Exeter in early February he had 14 goals and nine assists - the second highest level of goal contributions in the division at the time.

Last month Exeter boss Gary Caldwell said he would consider making Brown - who helped City win promotion from League Two in 2022 - a new offer despite the announcement of his release at the end of his current deal.

But it now appears he has chosen to move up the M5 on a free transfer - something which may frustrate City after they turned down a reported six-figure fee for his services from Portsmouth at the end of the January transfer window.