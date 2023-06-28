Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caragh Hamilton made her Northern Ireland debut as a 15-year-old in 2012

Northern Ireland winger Caragh Hamilton has moved from Women's Premiership side Glentoran to English Championship team Lewes for the 2023-24 season.

Hamilton, 26, has won 35 international caps and scored five goals.

She made history in February 2012 by becoming the youngest player to make a senior Northern Ireland appearance, aged just 15 years and 121 days.

Hamilton had been with Glentoran for more than a decade, in two spells either side of a stint in Iceland.

"It's really exciting. It's something I've wanted to do for a while, to move to a professional environment," Hamilton told the Lewes website external-link .

"I think now is a good time in my career, at 26, been playing for Northern Ireland for the last 10 years, I think I'll bring a lot of maturity.

"I think I'm an exciting player, someone who wants to go forward a lot, dynamic, energetic, works really hard, those are the key attributes I want to see brought out in my game here."

Lewes added that the "transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes".

The former CrossFit athlete has netted eight goals in nine Women's Premiership appearances and scored a hat-trick in the All-Island Cup win over Peamount United in her final outing for the club on Saturday.

Brighton-based Lewes finished ninth in the Championship table last season.

Her arrival comes after Hamilton's Northern Ireland team-mates Rebecca McKenna and Ellie Mason departed the club to pursue new opportunities.

Hamilton was a BBC Sport pundit at Euro 2022 after missing Northern Ireland's first major tournament through injury.