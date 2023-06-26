Close menu

Ilkay Gundogan: Man City confirm captain has joined Barcelona on free transfer

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments90

Ilkay Gundogan says it has been a "total privilege and pleasure" to play for Manchester City after joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

Gundogan was offered a new deal by City but will instead move to the Spanish champions on a two-year deal, with the option to extend for another year.

The 32-year-old's contract with City expires at the end of June.

"Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City," the Germany midfielder said. external-link

Gundogan played 51 games in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals, as he played a key role in City winning the Treble.

He scored six goals in his final seven games - including a double in the FA Cup final win over Manchester United.

Gundogan's contract with Barcelona has a buyout clause of 400m euros.

He joined City from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £20m in 2016, and was manager Pep Guardiola's first signing for the club.

Gundogan went on to make 304 appearances, scoring 60 goals, and won 12 major trophies - five Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups and four Carabao Cups.

He said he had experienced "hundreds of unforgettable moments" with City and captaining the side to the Treble was the "greatest experience" of his career.

He added: "First, I would like to thank Pep. To have been able to play under and learn from him for so long has been something I will never forget.

"I would also like to thank all my team-mates - past and present - who have all played such a special part in making my time here so amazing.

"Furthermore I would like to thank the incredible City fans. They have supported me from the moment I arrived, and I owe them all so much for their support."

City director Txiki Begiristain praised Gundogan's "intelligence, leadership and commitment" to the club and said those qualities had been an "inspiration to everyone".

"Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career," said Begiristain.

"And he leaves us knowing that he will always be welcomed at this football club."

Gundogan's departure follows City agreeing a deal worth up to £30m with Chelsea to sign Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

How to follow Manchester City on the BBC bannerManchester City banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

89 comments

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 10:37

    Good luck Gundogan. Disappointing that I will not watch Ilkay agang but what a send off.

  • Comment posted by sarfatti, today at 10:36

    I've got a feeling his wife played a crucial role in this life choice. She's popular in Italy and publicly said years ago she hates Manchester's weather.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 10:35

    Great hard working player. At least he didn't go to Saudi. Has football in his heart.

  • Comment posted by woids, today at 10:35

    Saluting....the scorer of goals imbued with magic to make one gurgle.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 10:33

    Gutted he's not staying. That said we've carried on with Silva, Yaya, Kompany, Augero

  • Comment posted by fm2023, today at 10:33

    Greedy player leaves greedy club

    Zzzzzzz

    • Reply posted by tomcrown, today at 10:36

      tomcrown replied:
      Really? What purpose does such a silly comment fulfil?

  • Comment posted by im happy, today at 10:33

    What a player…. Good luck to the bloke. Hope City don’t sign someone as good as him to replace him…😁😁
    YNWA

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 10:32

    bought for 20m 7 years ago...fair to say he repaid the investment

  • Comment posted by tomcrown, today at 10:30

    A true gentleman and smart as a whip. Future great manager in my opinion, would like to see him back at city in the future.

  • Comment posted by StillNotOverIt, today at 10:29

    Not a surprise to see players looking forward to playing for a club with heritage and history.

    • Reply posted by tomcrown, today at 10:31

      tomcrown replied:
      United or lpool supporter?

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Brian, today at 10:28

    At least he'll now have the opportunity to play in front of a sold out home game.

    • Reply posted by Kmelx, today at 10:32

      Kmelx replied:
      I believe the Nou Camp is shut and Barca are playing somewhere else aren't they, stadium refurbishment or some such.

  • Comment posted by Etienne 182, today at 10:27

    I admire him so much. Hat off..

  • Comment posted by braindead77, today at 10:26

    no doubt a great player, but everything you win at City is tarnished I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by Mav617, today at 10:30

      Mav617 replied:
      Your username is very appropriate

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 10:25

    Chasing the prestige rather than the moolah. Unlike the rest of his fellow Arabian “pros”.

    • Reply posted by jemma, today at 10:35

      jemma replied:
      He goes on a free so he gets his £15m annual wages together with £20m a season that would have been his fee spread over, so getting about £800k a week. The Saudis will pay him that and some in 3 years

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 10:24

    What a player. Thank you for the wonderful years that you have contributed so much to. A true example to us all. All the very best.

  • Comment posted by norm, today at 10:22

    What are the point in these stupid buy-out clauses Barca put on players?

    No offence to Gundo but not even LIV football are going to pay 400m for him.

    Emerson-Royal - 300m buyout, sold him to Spurs for 25m a month later, and that was robbery!

    • Reply posted by tomquark27, today at 10:29

      tomquark27 replied:
      It's by Royal Decree 1006 (1985) meaning footballers are treated as employees that can "buy-out" their own contracts if they wish to move employers - the reason they are high amounts is to A) stop them from being able to afford to do it themselves and B) to try and put off over employers (football clubs) from just buying them for peanuts

  • Comment posted by Redordead, today at 10:22

    And so one of City's most important players and without doubt an absolute game changer that City relied on heavily, especially towards the end of the season, hops off to Barcelona, a club so far away from what they once were. Says everything about City really, doesn't it?...

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 10:19

    "privilege and pleasure" = thanks for the salary and trophies, bet if you'd asked him at ages up to 16-20 ambition to play for citeh would have not entered his mind at all

    • Reply posted by There is only one Barry Conlon, today at 10:22

      There is only one Barry Conlon replied:
      What a bitter comment. Did you say the say about Neves leaving the Wolves as a club legend? This is true for nearly all footballers

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 10:18

    Man City's loss. Truly a difference maker he was in my view.

  • Comment posted by killingjoke, today at 10:17

    Absolute pleasure watching Silky over the years, uncanny knack of turning up in the area at just the right time and scoring crucial goals that got City over the line so many times. Bon voyage Gundo you'll be missed and will be a very hard act to follow. Im sure every City fan will wish you well, enjoy the weather in Spain 😁

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport